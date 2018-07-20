Investors Sell Shares of Honeywell (HON) on Strength (HON)

Investors sold shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) on strength during trading on Friday. $210.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $253.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.55 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Honeywell had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. Honeywell traded up $5.59 for the day and closed at $153.13

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MED assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on shares of Honeywell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Get Honeywell alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Honeywell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.