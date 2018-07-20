Investors Sell Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Strength (FB)

Traders sold shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading on Friday. $807.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $892.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.68 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded up $1.85 for the day and closed at $209.94

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

The firm has a market cap of $608.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $10,283,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $47,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,032,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,803,941. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 130,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

