Investors Sell General Electric (GE) on Strength (GE)

Investors sold shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $75.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.39 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Electric had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. General Electric traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $13.75

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morningstar set a $19.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,278,731,000 after buying an additional 7,675,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after buying an additional 20,275,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after buying an additional 27,527,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,571,000 after buying an additional 1,193,233 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after buying an additional 9,835,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.