Investors Buy Shares of DISH Network (DISH) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) on weakness during trading on Friday. $120.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $105.37 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, DISH Network had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. DISH Network traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $30.91

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Defranco acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,250. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 95.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,295,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,487,000 after buying an additional 389,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 20.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 151,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

