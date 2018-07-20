Investors Buy JD.Com (JD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $86.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.01 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, JD.Com had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. JD.Com traded down ($0.46) for the day and closed at $37.53

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 521.9% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

