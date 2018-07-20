Investors Buy JD.Com (JD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $86.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.01 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, JD.Com had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. JD.Com traded down ($0.46) for the day and closed at $37.53
JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 521.9% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.