Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Senior Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9176230719385 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust traded down $0.01, reaching $4.31, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 302,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,805. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

