Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $620.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating on shares of ISRG and raise our price target to $620 from $510. Quarter after quarter, ISRG continues to justify its premium valuation, again significantly beating on all metrics we track, including the top and bottom line. ISRG delivered 18% procedure growth for 2Q18, one of the strongest quarterly procedure growth figures y/y in the last five years, with broad strength across all procedure categories. ISRG raised full-year 2018 procedure growth guidance to 14.5-16.5% from 12-15%. The installed based grew 12% and utilization was up by mid-single digits.””

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $521.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.58. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $532.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.37, for a total value of $1,253,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $891,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.96, for a total value of $16,377,508.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,048,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,040 shares of company stock valued at $31,518,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7,400.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

