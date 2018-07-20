Intuit (INTU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.82.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $215.86. 10,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,277. Intuit has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intuit will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total value of $796,909.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $20,941,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock valued at $65,648,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 35,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

