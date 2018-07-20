Interplanetary Broadcast Coin Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week (IPBC)

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (CURRENCY:IPBC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Interplanetary Broadcast Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin and Crex24. Interplanetary Broadcast Coin has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $106,007.00 worth of Interplanetary Broadcast Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Interplanetary Broadcast Coin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.01827730 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020153 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003929 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin Coin Profile

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (CRYPTO:IPBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Interplanetary Broadcast Coin’s total supply is 51,326,357 coins and its circulating supply is 49,546,357 coins. Interplanetary Broadcast Coin’s official website is ipbc.io . The Reddit community for Interplanetary Broadcast Coin is /r/ipbcoin . Interplanetary Broadcast Coin’s official Twitter account is @ipbc_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Interplanetary Broadcast Coin

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interplanetary Broadcast Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interplanetary Broadcast Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interplanetary Broadcast Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

