Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

IDXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group opened at $1.03 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 103.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

