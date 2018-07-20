Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6644126716379 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

IDXG stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.83. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 103.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. equities research analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

