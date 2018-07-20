International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Increased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 122.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $52.94. 56,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

In other International Paper news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

