International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 76,600 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 76,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.92 per share, with a total value of $9,875,272.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,556,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 77,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.59 per share, with a total value of $9,824,430.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.08 per share, with a total value of $7,684,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.75 per share, with a total value of $12,375,000.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 96,278 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.55 per share, with a total value of $12,087,702.90.

On Friday, June 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 82,122 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.01 per share, with a total value of $10,348,193.22.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.49 per share, with a total value of $12,449,000.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $12,410,000.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.58 per share, with a total value of $12,358,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.30 per share, with a total value of $12,430,000.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $12,466,000.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances traded down $0.93, reaching $128.97, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,474. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.4% in the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.