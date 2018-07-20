International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) PT Set at GBX 765 by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 765 ($10.13) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 565 ($7.48) to GBX 570 ($7.54) in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 690 ($9.13) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 721 ($9.54) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 713.19 ($9.44).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp traded down GBX 11 ($0.15), hitting GBX 680 ($9.00), during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,477,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 516 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 680.60 ($9.01).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.