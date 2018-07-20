Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,460.00

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $605,196.00 and $8,460.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003787 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00460546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00163883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022731 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

