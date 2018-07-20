Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Director Stuart Essig Sells 31,353 Shares

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Director Stuart Essig sold 31,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $1,990,915.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,092,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Essig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $10,225,725.52.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences traded down $0.10, hitting $63.12, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 11,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,763. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 4,497.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

