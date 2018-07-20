InsurChain (INSUR) Price Tops $0.0015

InsurChain (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. InsurChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $231,670.00 worth of InsurChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, InsurChain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003655 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00162829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022541 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000957 BTC.

InsurChain Token Profile

InsurChain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurChain is /r/Insurchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InsurChain is www.insurchain.org . InsurChain’s official Twitter account is @InsurChain

Buying and Selling InsurChain

InsurChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

