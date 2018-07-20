Instructure Inc (INST) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Instructure were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,633,000 after buying an additional 85,498 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $903,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 7,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $294,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,499. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INST. Macquarie downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Instructure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Instructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

INST opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.04. Instructure Inc has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 162.98% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

