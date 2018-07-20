Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Director Sells 9,331 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.07, for a total transaction of $2,538,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,190,716.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 25th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,010.92.

On Monday, June 11th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $2,634,514.54.

On Monday, May 21st, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $2,475,141.06.

On Monday, May 7th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $2,547,176.38.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $277.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.72 and a 52 week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $587.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 23,599.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,259,811,000 after acquiring an additional 231,477 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $53,163,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Teleflex by 44.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 579,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,310,000 after acquiring an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 1,245.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

