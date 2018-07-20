Insider Selling: Scisys Plc (SSY) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Scisys Plc (LON:SSY) insider Klaus-Gunter Meng sold 10,000 shares of Scisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.38), for a total value of £18,000 ($23,825.28).

Klaus-Gunter Meng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 13th, Klaus-Gunter Meng sold 50,000 shares of Scisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.51), for a total value of £95,000 ($125,744.54).

Scisys opened at GBX 174 ($2.30) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scisys Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.06 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.34 ($1.86).

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price objective on Scisys from GBX 168 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.25) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

About Scisys

SCISYS PLC provides IT services to large corporations and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Space, Enterprise Solutions & Defence, Media & Broadcast, and Xibis Ltd segments. It offers integrated solutions and products for ground and onboard systems, including monitoring and control, data processing, automation, autonomous and intelligent systems, system modeling and simulation, infrastructures, and data services and applications, as well as on-site engineering and operations support, and professional consulting services for the management and procurement of space and space-related projects.

