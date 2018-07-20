Insider Selling: Roots Corp (ROOT) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Director James Alan Gabel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.73, for a total transaction of C$11,803.00.
James Alan Gabel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 17th, James Alan Gabel sold 3,400 shares of Roots stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.46, for a total transaction of C$35,564.00.
Roots opened at C$10.41 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roots Corp has a 12 month low of C$8.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.55.
About Roots
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children under the Roots brand. Its merchandise includes genuine leather, such as jackets, bags, and luggage; sweats casual apparel; kids and baby clothing; and leather furniture, linens, towels, and accessories.
