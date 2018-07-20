Insider Selling: Roots Corp (ROOT) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Director James Alan Gabel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.73, for a total transaction of C$11,803.00.

James Alan Gabel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 17th, James Alan Gabel sold 3,400 shares of Roots stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.46, for a total transaction of C$35,564.00.

Roots opened at C$10.41 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roots Corp has a 12 month low of C$8.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roots presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.44.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children under the Roots brand. Its merchandise includes genuine leather, such as jackets, bags, and luggage; sweats casual apparel; kids and baby clothing; and leather furniture, linens, towels, and accessories.

