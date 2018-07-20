Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Director Sells $61,600.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.80 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.84%. equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,085,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,188,000 after buying an additional 385,765 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,028,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after buying an additional 312,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,458,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 564,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,759,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

