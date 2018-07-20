Insider Selling: Inogen Inc (INGN) Director Sells $96,830.00 in Stock

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $96,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,359.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Inogen opened at $213.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 162.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $214.99.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 9.36%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Inogen to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 124,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 25.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Inogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 330.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Inogen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

