Insider Selling: Inogen Inc (INGN) Director Sells $96,830.00 in Stock

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $96,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,359.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Inogen opened at $213.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 162.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $214.99.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 9.36%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 124,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 25.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Inogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 330.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Inogen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
