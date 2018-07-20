Insider Selling: Enerplus Corp (ERF) Insider Sells C$68,647.50 in Stock

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) insider Nathan Douglas Fisher sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$68,647.50.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$17.21 on Friday. Enerplus Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.55 and a 1-year high of C$17.68.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.13). Enerplus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of C$265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$270.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “c$17.01” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.71.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

