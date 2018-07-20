Insider Selling: Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Insider Sells $40,200.00 in Stock

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Atlantic Capital opened at $19.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Capital has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Atlantic Capital had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 million. equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital by 158.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital by 26.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

