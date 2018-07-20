Insider Buying: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) COO Buys $110,755,000.00 in Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $64.93 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.89.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,720 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.
