Insider Buying: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) COO Buys $110,755,000.00 in Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $64.93 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,720 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

