Insider Buying: Otelco Inc (OTEL) Major Shareholder Purchases 16,252 Shares of Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $241,992.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Ira Sochet acquired 14,348 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $215,650.44.

On Friday, July 6th, Ira Sochet bought 3,990 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $60,049.50.

On Friday, June 29th, Ira Sochet bought 21,083 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $316,245.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Ira Sochet bought 14,599 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $219,276.98.

On Friday, June 15th, Ira Sochet bought 7,300 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $106,288.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Ira Sochet bought 8,797 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $128,172.29.

On Thursday, June 7th, Ira Sochet bought 14,710 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $204,174.80.

On Thursday, April 26th, Ira Sochet bought 61,200 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $919,224.00.

Shares of OTEL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172. Otelco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 245.47%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otelco in the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Otelco in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Otelco by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

