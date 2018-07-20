Insider Buying: Future plc (FUTR) Insider Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Richard N. L. Huntingford acquired 14,000 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £69,020 ($91,356.72).

Future stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 484 ($6.41). 20,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,539. Future plc has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 430 ($5.69).

Future (LON:FUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) by GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Future had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 465 ($6.15) to GBX 560 ($7.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes consumer magazines and Websites in the areas of technology, games and entertainment, music, knowledge, creative and photography, and field sports and home interest in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It provides technology under the TechRadar, T3, TheRadar, Gizmodo UK, Lifehacker UK, ITProPortal, Mobile Industry Awards, MacFormat, Maximum PC, Linux Format, and MacLife brands; games and entertainment under the GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Kotaku UK, Golden Joysticks, Official PlayStation, SFX, Total Film, Official Xbox, GamesTM, and Edge brands; and creative and photography under the CreativeBloq, DigitalCameraWorld, The Photography Show, Generate conferences, Digital Camera, N-Photo, PhotoPlus, Digital Photographer, Computer Arts, Net, ImagineFX, and Photoshop Creative brands.

