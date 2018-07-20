Insider Buying: Biostage Inc (BSTG) Major Shareholder Buys $20,000.00 in Stock

Biostage Inc (OTCMKTS:BSTG) major shareholder Dst Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biostage opened at $3.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Biostage Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Get Biostage alerts:

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.48).

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.