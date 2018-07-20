Insider Buying: Alpha Real Trust Ltd (ARTL) Insider Buys 752,525 Shares of Stock

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) insider Phillip Rose acquired 752,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000,858.25 ($1,324,762.74).

LON ARTL opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.84 ($1.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

Alpha Real Trust Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company targets investment, development, financing and other opportunities in real estate, real estate operating companies and securities, real estate services, infrastructure, infrastructure services, other asset-backed businesses and related operations and services businesses that offer attractive risk-adjusted total returns.

