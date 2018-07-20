Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INNT opened at $6.37 on Monday. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,923.83% and a negative net margin of 218.08%. sell-side analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,616,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

