Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $3.15 million and $28,850.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Qryptos and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003821 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00163867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022065 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,630,334 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Qryptos and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

