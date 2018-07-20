Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Bond Prices Rise 0.8%

An issue of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) bonds rose 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $100.25. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMKTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $984.56 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.