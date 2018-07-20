Independent Research Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €34.00 ($40.00) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.44 ($40.52).

Shares of Evonik Industries opened at €31.55 ($37.12) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

