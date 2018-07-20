Imperial Capital Weighs in on Halcon Resources Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (HK)

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) – Imperial Capital lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Halcon Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

HK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $10.00 target price on Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Halcon Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of HK opened at $3.90 on Friday. Halcon Resources has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 million. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 117.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halcon Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Halcon Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 619,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halcon Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 2,021,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.