Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.81.

Shares of Illumina opened at $309.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.31 and a 1 year high of $314.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.30 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $144,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total value of $724,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,388.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,024. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

