IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr 2006 Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $282,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,312,364 shares of company stock worth $304,707,527. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Godaddy opened at $78.22 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.24, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

