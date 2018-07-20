ICON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.76 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One ICON token can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00018228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Bitbns and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $521.77 million and approximately $37.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003778 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00456238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00028760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00164210 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00093348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022538 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,431,340 tokens. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, Upbit, Bithumb, Binance, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Hotbit, Huobi, OOOBTC, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Rfinex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

