IAC (IAC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media stories about IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IAC earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.2200605731137 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get IAC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.35 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IAC to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IAC to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.17.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $152.54 on Friday. IAC has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.20.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. IAC had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that IAC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.