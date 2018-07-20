Huntsworth’s (HNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HNT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.79) price objective for the company. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 109 ($1.44) to GBX 165 ($2.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HNT opened at GBX 134 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Huntsworth has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.26).

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

