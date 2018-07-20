Huntsman (HUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Huntsman is well placed to gain from its actions to grow its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. The recent Demilec buyout is also expected to offer significant synergies. Moreover, Huntsman is focused on expanding its margins and generating strong free cash flows. It also remains committed to deleverage its balance sheet.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUN. MED reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of Huntsman opened at $31.22 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

In other Huntsman news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $526,505.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 393,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,878,977.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 190,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 156,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

