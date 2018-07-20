Huntington National Bank Has $6.88 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 913.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 73.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.23.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

