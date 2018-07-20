Huntington National Bank Has $16.89 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.07 per share, for a total transaction of $112,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at $613,990.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,255.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

NYSE:BDX opened at $246.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $248.57.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

