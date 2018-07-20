Huntington National Bank Buys 5,337 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $55,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays cut their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.84, for a total value of $257,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $504.89 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.62 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.