Hubii Network (HBT) Market Cap Tops $4.36 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004316 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Hubii Network has a market cap of $4.36 million and $1,434.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003787 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00459788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00163349 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022065 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000985 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,516,418 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.