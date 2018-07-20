HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 19% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $143,844.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, C-Patex and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.03339320 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00989803 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029864 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036350 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00039717 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017530 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 94,044,586,504 coins and its circulating supply is 65,877,343,747 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

