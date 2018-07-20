HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €31.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price target from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.47% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($34.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa traded down €0.58 ($0.68), hitting €20.74 ($24.40), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 2,314,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.23 ($16.74) and a twelve month high of €31.26 ($36.78).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.