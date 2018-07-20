Howard Capital Management Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Howard Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $56.54 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.