Hotel Chocolat Group’s (HOTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group opened at GBX 337 ($4.46) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 238 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 405 ($5.36).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, and wine and spirits.

