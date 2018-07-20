Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Host Hotels and Resorts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.409827503948 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts opened at $21.47 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 16,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $322,825.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,620.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 33,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $689,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,376.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,804. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

